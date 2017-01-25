Brandon Marshall can’t be blamed if he’s tired of hearing Bill Belichick this, Bill Belichick that.

The Jets are 1-3 against the Patriots in the two years that Marshall has been there, but the wide receiver implies that Belichick gets too much of the credit.

“I’m so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach Belichick. Yes, he is great,” Marshall said on Showtime’s Inside the NFL, via WEEI. “The reason why I’m so sick and tired of everyone talking about Coach Belichick is because they think he does everything and he’s the only one in the building that’s working. They have a defensive coordinator by the name of Matt Patricia in New England, who’s awesome.”

Sure, the Patriots ranked 15th in points allowed and 31st in yards allowed in 2011, the year before Patricia became defensive coordinator. Since he was promoted to that position in 2012, the Patriots have ranked in the top 10 in points allowed every year and they’ve ranked in the top 10 in yards allowed in each of the last two years.

So Marshall is right. Patricia deserves a lot of the credit, but the Patriots won two of their four Super Bowls before Patricia joined the staff in 2004. Belichick is still the mastermind of the Patriots dynasty, and with a week and a half remaining before the Patriots take on the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, Marshall better get used to the Belichick talk.

[NFL.com]