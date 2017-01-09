Few professions work as much as NFL coaches.

This sounds like an exaggeration—but it’s not, and New York Jets wide receiver Brandon Marshall wants to see coaches around the league do something about it.

Marshall recently had an interview in which he touched on the topic.

“It’s time for our coaches to unionize,” Marshall said, via TheMMQB.com. “We’ve had four coaches in the hospital this year. If people understood how many hours, and what it takes to be a head coach, how many hours they put in, it would be an issue.”

The veteran wide receiver would know a thing or two about the situation considering his coach, Todd Bowles, was one of the handful of coaches hospitalized this year. He returned to work as soon as possible. Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer was another and the staff drove him for hours to the next game because medical reasons prohibited him from flying.

In perhaps the most high-profile case of the year, Denver Broncos coach Gary Kubiak just stepped down due to health concerns.

For perspective on just how much these guys work, digest a nugget by Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith:

Coaches work extremely long hours — Bill Belichick tells entry-level staffers to be ready to work 20 hours a day — and they work seven days a week during the offseason and 12 months a year. Few people in any walk of life work the hours that NFL coaches work.

In a time where the game continues to get made safer for players, it’s about time somebody did the same for coaches.

While somewhat funny it’s a player doing the advocating for coaches, Marshall is 100 percent right. Expect this sort of movement to keep gaining steam now that it’s out in the open.