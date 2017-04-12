Atlanta residents were forced to deal with another traffic jam on Wednesday, but this time, it wasn’t for the usual reasons we hear about.

Rather than being caused by an accident, construction or an incident involving police, this particular jam was caused by Braves foam tomahawks.

No, really.

Boxes of tomahawks fell off a truck on I-75 South Wednesday morning near SunTrust Park, according to Ellen Eldridge of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Debris: I-75/sb south of Windy Hill Rd; Atlanta Braves foam tomahawks in the two left lanes; delays; https://t.co/oChLshdbT4 #ATLtraffic pic.twitter.com/z20AqYOiUW — AJC WSB Traffic (@ajcwsbtraffic) April 12, 2017

The delay lasted roughly an hour, and the good news is that the tomahawks were recovered. They’ll be needed on Friday, when the Braves play their inaugural game at SunTrust Park.