The Warriors and Cavs battled it out in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, but when it was over, they left it all on the court.

Unfortunately, some fans did not follow suit.

A fight in the courtside seats area was picked up by TV cameras, mainly because it happened right in front of LeBron James, as he was walking off the court.

Here’s what the scene looked like.

Fight in the stands right next to the Cavs walking off pic.twitter.com/Q8VRIlE2eo — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) June 5, 2017

Hate to see that stuff, as it’s certainly not needed at sporting events. If the Cavs can walk off the court with their heads held high after a 19-point loss, then so should their fans.