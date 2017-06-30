Things got ugly quickly at Monday night’s Dodgers-Angels game, and many fans witnessed something they’d probably like to unsee.

The L.A. rivalry is real, and fans of these two teams really don’t like each other. That was evidenced by what happened during the game, when a brawl broke out in the stands.

Here’s another angle which shows the aftermath of the fight.

The Dodgers fan clearly won that round, but really, everyone lost, being that fans should’ve been focused on the game at hand, not the extracurricular activities, and who was rooting for who.