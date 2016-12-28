Ten of the NFL’s 12 playoff spots have already been clinched, but Week 17 of the 2016 season should still provides plenty of drama in terms of postseason seeding and positioning. The NFC still has two open playoff spots and a number of important games for the final week, while the AFC still needs to determine a champion in the AFC West.

Here’s a closer look at the playoff picture entering Week 17.

AFC

1. New England Patriots (13-2)*

2. Oakland Raiders (12-3)*

3. Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5)*

4. Houston Texans (9-6)*

5. Kansas City Chiefs (11-4)*

6. Miami Dolphins (10-5)*

Other contenders: N/A

*Clinched playoff berth

Biggest games in Week 17:

Patriots at Dolphins

The Patriots can clinch home field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs with a win or tie, while the Dolphins can move up to the No. 5 seed with a win and a Chiefs’ loss.

Raiders at Broncos

The Raiders won’t have quarterback Derek Carr, but Oakland can still clinch the AFC West and a first-round bye with a win over the Broncos. Throw in a Patriots’ loss to the Dolphins, and the Raiders can even get to the top seed in the AFC.

Chiefs at Chargers

The Chiefs can win the AFC West and secure a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed with a win over the Chargers and a Raiders’ loss to the Broncos. Lose in San Diego, however, and the Chiefs can fall to the No. 6 seed.

NFC

1. Dallas Cowboys (13-2)*

2. Atlanta Falcons (10-5)*

3. Seattle Seahawks (9-5-1)*

4. Green Bay Packers (9-6)

5. New York Giants (10-5)*

6. Detroit Lions (9-6)

*Clinched playoff berth

Other contenders: Washington Redskins (8-6-1), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-7)

Biggest games in Week 17:

Panthers at Buccaneers

The Buccaneers need a win over the reigning NFC champs and a lot of help to squeeze into the postseason. In fact, Tampa Bay needs seven exact results in Week 17—starting with a win over the Panthers—to make the playoffs.

Saints at Falcons

The Falcons can clinch a first-round bye as the No. 2 seed in the NFC with a win over the Saints in Week 17. Losses by the Seahawks and Lions would also clinch the second seed for the Falcons.

Giants at Redskins

Washington can clinch a playoff spot two different ways. A win over the Giants and anything other than a tie between the Packers and Lions, and the Redskins would clinch. Washington would also be in with a tie with the Giants, a Packers’ loss and a Buccaneers’ loss or tie.

Packers at Lions

Both teams can clinch the NFC North title with a win. Even with a loss, the Packers and Lions can also get into the postseason if the Redskins lose to the Giants. The Lions can also clinch a first-round bye with a win, a Seahawks’ loss or tie and a Falcons’ loss.