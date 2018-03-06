The Eagles tasted sweet revenge in Super Bowl LII, defeating the very team that ousted them when they last played in a February game in Super Bowl XXXIX.

New England went into the game listed as the favorite, but it was Philadelphia that looked like the more prepared and more experienced team, as they jumped out to a 10-point lead at the half.

The Eagles exposed the Patriots linebackers and defensive backs with a heavy dose of passes to their tight ends and running backs, and it worked to perfection. Veteran tight end Brent Celek was held without a catch in the game, but he did offer a pretty straightforward breakdown of how the Eagles were able to win.

Connor Barwin recently did an interview with GQ Magazine, and he shared Celek’s thoughts on the recipe for victory. The excerpt reads:

He said that after the Eagles won he’d talked to a couple of his old teammates, Brent Celek and Jason Kelce. “What was most interesting to me about what they said was, there was nothing that happened this year that made them such a better team. There wasn’t this special motivator or something.

But Celek said it was so weird this year because all season, any time they needed to make a play or they needed the ball to bounce their way, it just did.” Celek, a tight end, is currently the team’s longest tenured player. “In my previous ten seasons, that never happened,” he told Barwin. “And he’s like this year, ‘The ball just bounced our way.’ And that’s usually part of it if you end up winning a Super Bowl.”

Celek — along with the Eagles, who had never won a Super Bowl in franchise history — was deserving of the championship ring that he will eventually receive, having spent all 12 of his seasons in the league with the team. His loyalty paid off, and now he can continue to enjoy the big win.