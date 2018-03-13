Tight end Brent Celek has spent all 11 seasons of his NFL career with the Eagles, but his run came to an end on Tuesday.

Celek was released by the team on Tuesday, which is probably why he attended Tuesday’s Pacers-Sixers game at Wells Fargo Center. He received a huge standing ovation while there, as you might imagine.

Check out the reception from Philly fans.

Brent Celek at Sixers game tonight after getting released today Long standing 👏🏻👏🏻from fans Brent: “I love you” “Thank you”#ThanksBrent#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/7Uukcu4ZYy — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) March 13, 2018

What a great way to go out — with a Super Bowl win and a standing ovation from fans. Most players dream for moments such as that.