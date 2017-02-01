Brent Musburger treated viewers with “You’re looking love” for the final time when he was on the call for Tuesday night’s Georgia-Kentucky game.

It was quite the scene at Rupp Arena for the iconic moment, and while fans may have been there to support their Wildcats, they were clearly feeling the emotion for Musburger’s final call.

The final "you are looking live" of Brent Musburger's career 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/jugDIpUSD0 — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) February 1, 2017

Sports fans have enjoyed hearing Musburger’s voice for the last 40 years, and it will certainly be an adjustment when he moves on.

Kentucky head coach John Calipari thanked Musburger for his service with a big hug, and then hooked him up with this sweet customized jersey.

Big hug from Calipari and this gift for @brentmusburger at Rupp. pic.twitter.com/z1IhKXYr3W — Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_AJC) February 1, 2017

It was a fitting end to a great era.