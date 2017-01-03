Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre believes the Green Bay Packers are the “team to beat” and the Super Bowl favorite in the NFC playoffs.

From Sirius XM NFL Radio:

“I believe the Packers are the team to beat, and I believe they will be in the Super Bowl,” Favre said. “I feel like, collectively speaking, they are as close to hitting on all cylinders as possible.”

The Packers won their final six games of the 2016 season to win the NFC North and claim the No. 4 seed in the NFC playoffs. Green Bay will host the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card Round on Sunday at Lambeau Field.

Favre thinks the Packers will be a tough team to beat.

“Super productive on offense, Aaron (Rodgers) is obviously playing great,” Favre said. “They have an opportunistic defense that is extremely well coached. Maybe they give up a few plays, but they are going to create a bunch, too.”

Rodgers threw 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions over the final six games. He finished the season as the NFL’s leader in passing touchdowns with 40. Green Bay’s defense forced 15 turnovers during the six-game win streak.

The Packers are currently 4.5-point favorites over the Giants.