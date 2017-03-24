Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre leads the NFL in wins as a starter (186), and that’s a record that probably won’t be broken anytime soon. He also holds the record for pass completions (6,300).

But let’s be honest, he couldn’t play in the NFL in this day and age, even if he thinks he can. The speed of pass-rushers nowadays often makes quarterbacks have to get the ball out of their hands in two seconds or less, and ensures that they have the lower-body strength and footwork to sit in the pocket and likely get drilled.

Favre, though, believes he could still lace ’em up at the pro level and get it done. He recently told TMZ that “I could still make the throws,” and that if it weren’t for the concussion risk, that he could play in the NFL today.

It’s important to note that Favre is 47 years old, and yes, he’s in phenomenal shape for his age. He still frequents the gym, and to be honest, looks more jacked than he did when he was playing, probably because he has more time for strength training.

And check out the velocity on this recent zinger to Falcons cornerback Robert Alford. That would’ve hurt my hands if I tried to haul it in, just by how hard he threw it.

Had the G.O.A.T. Brett Favre out throwing today. I asked him to come out retirement to throw a pick to me. J/P cool guy… #TAT pic.twitter.com/FljsvBSIXh — Robert Alford (@rockorocky) March 22, 2017

So it’s clear that Favre still has the gunslinger arm that made him great, but making the throws consistently, week in week out, is another thing. It’s a long season, and surviving the wear-and-tear that playing in the NFL brings can be brutal for a veteran. Furthermore, it’s unlikely that he still has the footwork to set his feet, go through his progressions, and throw — let alone move around in the pocket.

Maybe Favre saw Tom Brady recently win a Super Bowl, and it inspired him. Brady will join Favre in the “40 club” in August, and he’s still out there shredding opposing defenses.

But Favre, on the other hand, has been out of the league for a long time, and just because he can still throw zingers, doesn’t mean he can compete at the NFL level.

