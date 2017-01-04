Legendary Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre says Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan absolutely deserves the MVP award this year.

Favre spoke about the award at length on Sirius XM NFL Radio, with ESPN’s Vaughn McClure capturing the bits about Ryan:

“Is he deserving? Absolutely. Only one guy can get it. That’s the reality. And there’s always going to be one, two, maybe three guys that you could make the argument [for]. I think his production has been nothing short of amazing.” “And now it’s just a matter of getting those [playoff] wins. That’s going to be his Achilles’ heel until he does. The pressure for Matt Ryan is not to produce, because he has produced. It’s to produce now in the pressure-packed situation that he will face from here on out.”

Favre certainly isn’t wrong about Ryan’s impressive season, though Green Bay Packers fans might be a little irked he didn’t instead back Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has 4,428 yards and 40 touchdowns against seven interceptions on the year while completing 65.7 percent of his passes and unexpectedly leading the Packers to the playoffs after a late-season run. Ryan had the Falcons cruising all year, completing 69.9 percent of his passes with 4,944 yards, 38 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Those in charge of voting on the award certainly don’t have an easy decision ahead. Favre, for what it’s worth, just made the race all the more interesting.