The Brewers should be careful what they wish for.

Marcell Ozuna hit a three-run dinger in the third inning of Sunday’s game, and then when he later came to bat in the eighth inning, the Brewers asked umpire Hunter Wendelstedt to check the stick. Wendelstedt ruled that the bat had too much pine tar on it, so Ozuna was forced to switch and find another one.

He grabbed a new one from the bat boy, and crushed a pitch 455 feet into the stands for another home run.

Marcell Ozuna launches a solo home run to left field, his second of the game, to give the Marlins a 7-3 lead in the top of the 8th inning!!! pic.twitter.com/baGZgi8TvZ — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) July 2, 2017

Clearly, it wasn’t the bat.