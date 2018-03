The Brewers came up with a creative way to generate buzz heading in the 2018 MLB season, and it has worked out well.

Using social media, the team circulated a video clip showing some of the team’s players dressed as characters from the hit movie “The Sandlot.”

Not only that, the players did a pretty good job of acting out one of the most famous scenes from the movie.

There's heroes and there's legends. Heroes get remembered but legends never die. pic.twitter.com/z7mKroaOQ1 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) March 19, 2018

Whoever came up with that idea deserves a raise.