The hardest part of being a reporter is reacting on the fly, which ESPN viewers learned on Friday night during the NBA’s free-agency frenzy.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne were forecasting how the opening of the free-agent market might go on SportsCenter, and things didn’t go as smoothly as the Worldwide Leader would’ve hoped.

While the segment’s anchor was talking to Shelburne, Windhorst got up and slid out of the shot, disappearing from view. Check out this Houdini-like disappearing act.

Live television can be magical pic.twitter.com/bNFMb8x6NK — Kenny Ducey (@KennyDucey) July 1, 2017

Windhorst had a funny response about it afterward.

Sources: Windhorst's blazing lateral quickness earns minimum contract offer from Canton Charge https://t.co/QtgqiklZ1h — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) July 1, 2017

Gotta love live TV.