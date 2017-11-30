The Warriors were in Los Angeles for Wednesday’s game against the Lakers, which resulted in a number of celebrities coming out to watch the defending champions ball out on the court.

Golden State is arguably the most entertaining team in the league, and fans sometimes find themselves on the edge of their seat when watching the Warriors run the floor.

Pop star Britney Spears, however, may not fall into that category. She was spotted at Wednesday’s game, and didn’t appear to be all that into it. Check out the look on her face when TV cameras showed her and boyfriend Sam Asghari during the third quarter of the game.

Britney Spears at Lakers – Warriors pic.twitter.com/PkxPuaIQUN — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 30, 2017

The game was entertaining, but maybe Spears just isn’t a big NBA fan.