Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler had a special relationship with former Broncos head coach Gary Kubiak, it seems.

Osweiler spent some time under center with the Broncos last season, and was known to have received plenty of guidance from Kubiak himself, who is good at working with young quarterbacks.

It’s clear that the tutelage and direction meant a lot to him, and even though he’s a member of the Texans now and preparing for a wild-card matchup against the Raiders, Osweiler posted this heartfelt message to Kubiak on Instagram Monday after his retirement was announced.

Here’s the caption that accompanied the photo:

“Coach, thank you for making me a better quarterback but more importantly thank you for making me a better man. I will always cherish our one season together and the lessons I learned from you. Congratulations on an incredible career. Happy retirement. #thankyou”

Classy gesture by Osweiler there.