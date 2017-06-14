Brock Osweiler is no 2018 second-round draft pick, but he says he could end up as the Browns’ starting quarterback in 2017.

The Browns absorbed Osweiler’s contract in a trade with the Texans so they could get the real prize of the deal, the Texans’ 2018 second-round draft pick. Osweiler intends to be more than just a throw-in, however.

“I want to be the starter of this team,” he told Pro Football Talk at minicamp.

He apparently said that with a straight face.

Cody Kessler sits atop the Browns’ depth chart. He started eight games last year, more than any other Browns quarterback. Robert Griffin III started five games and Josh McCown started the other three. Kevin Hogan also appeared in four games and Charlie Whitehurst appeared in one.

Osweiler is currently second on the depth chart, followed by rookie DeShone Kizer and then Hogan.

It’s not like any of these guys have “starting quarterback” written all over them. Whoever wins the job will have to fight to keep it every week.

So Osweiler might just be the starter of this team. How many games he starts is another question.