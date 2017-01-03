The AFC Wild Card game between the Houston Texans and Oakland Raiders has suddenly turned into a showdown between Brock Osweiler and Connor Cook at quarterback.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Texans head coach Bill O’Brien officially named Osweiler the starter at quarterback for Saturday’s AFC playoff game.

#Texans coach Bill O’Brien makes it official, naming Brock Osweiler the starter on Saturday vs. #Raiders. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 3, 2017

Rapoport reported earlier on Tuesday that the Raiders are expected to start Cook, a rookie fourth-round pick from Michigan State, at quarterback.

Osweiler is regaining his starting job after Tom Savage, who replaced Osweiler in Week 15, suffered a concussion during the Texans’ loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 17. It is currently unknown if Savage will be available for Saturday’s playoff game.

Signed by the Texans to a four-year, $72 million deal this offseason, Osweiler played like a bust during his first 14 starts. He completed only 59 percent of his passes, with 15 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. His passer rating of 72.2 ranked 29th out of 30 qualified quarterbacks this season.

Osweiler completed 21 of 40 passes for 253 yards and one touchdown against the Titans last week. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Back in November, Osweiler threw for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception during a loss to Derek Carr and the Raiders in Mexico City.