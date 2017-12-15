Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler turned in arguably his best performance of the season in Thursday’s 25-13 win over the Colts, in a game he wasn’t even supposed to see action in.

Osweiler entered the game late in the first quarter to replace starting quarterback Trevor Siemian, who suffered a shoulder injury after absorbing a big hit from Barkevious Mingo on a third-and-goal situation.

The Broncos trailed, 7-0, when Osweiler entered the game, but his presence on the field seemed to energize the team — which looked sluggish to start — in a big way. Osweiler slinged the ball all over the field, getting a lot of velocity on his throws. His passes were on target, and the ball placement allowed receivers to accumulate yards after the catch. Osweiler finished the game with 194 yards on 12-of-17 passing (two touchdowns, no interceptions), and a passer rating of 147.7.

The veteran quarterback was asked about his performance on the field — specifically how he felt after entering the game — and here’s what he had to say to reporters about it.

“I was a little kid having fun tonight,” Osweiler said, via Nicki Jhabvala of The Denver Post. “That’s really what it was. You guys all know I’ve been on a little bit of a roller-coaster ride for about two years. And just to go out there, Thursday Night Football with my teammates who I love — I was just having fun. That was simply it. I was going to lay it all out there. We’ll talk about around our building, you never know if it’s going to be your last play, your last game in the business. So just enjoy every moment and that’s really what I was doing tonight.”

Whatever Osweiler was doing — attitude and mechanics-wise — it worked. The Broncos signal-caller looked like a completely different player, and it will be interesting to see how he fares in the team’s final two games, with all the question marks surrounding the quarterback position heading into the offseason.