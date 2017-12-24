Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler started under center for the team in Sunday’s game against the Redskins, but didn’t turn in a great performance. The Broncos offense, was, once again, anemic.

Osweiler has been inconsistent this season, and it’s unclear exactly what the Broncos will do about the quarterback position in 2018.

He does, however, possess a strong arm, but what Osweiler isn’t known for is his leadership ability. That was evidenced by what happened at one point during the game, when Osweiler yelled at his teammates on the sideline, and none of them even seemed to pay him any attention.

#Broncos QB Brock Osweiler is yelling at his teammates on the sidelines and no one cares about him pic.twitter.com/uMNGM37BO1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 24, 2017

It looked like Osweiler’s colleagues were sending a message by purposely ignoring him, so we have to question if he has much support in the locker room.