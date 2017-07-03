The Denver Nuggets just made one of free agency’s most notable signings by securing Paul Millsap.

Those Nuggets might want to send a few floor seats to Denver Broncos’ linebacker Brandon Marshall for the help.

According to the Denver Post’s Nick Kosmider, Marshall even traveled all the way to Atlanta to help:

Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall joined a team from the Nuggets’ organization late Saturday night in Atlanta to help make a pitch to free-agent power forward Paul Millsap, according to a source with knowledge of the meeting. Marshall spoke specifically about the qualities of the growing city and what it was like to win in Denver, the source said.

Why is this such a big deal for the Nuggets? The roster boasts one of the NBA’s biggest breakout stars, Nikola Jokic. But the team needed a veteran and quality player next to him at the 4, which the 32-year-old Millsap certainly is—last year alone he still averaged 18.1 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

Marshall? He took to social media to brag about his role:

I can sell water to a well — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) July 3, 2017

It’s always fun to see players from other pro sports helping recruit for one another. The Nuggets have something special going, even in the deep Western Conference, so Marshall just played an important role for the city.

Expect to see him courtside at more than a few home games next year.