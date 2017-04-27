The Denver Broncos might just be the team to shock the world with a big trade Thursday night at the 2017 NFL draft.

Denver sits on the No. 20 pick right now and has a few different needs, ranging from the offensive line to help applying pressure on opposing passers.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Denver might feel strongly enough about these needs to make a move up:

Plenty of teams want to move back; here's one trying to move up. Broncos exploring options of moving up in draft, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 27, 2017

It’s an odd turn of events in a class widely considered very deep, meaning teams should be looking to move down, not up.

One theory? The Broncos like offensive tackle Garett Bolles. If true, the team will need to trade up in order to land him, as this is a weak class for offensive linemen. Another though, suggests the Broncos might love running back Christian McCaffrey after John Elway talked him recently, according to Cameron Wolfe of the Denver Post:

“And we wanted to meet with him. He’s a great kid. We like Christian a lot and we wanted to bring him in. It was one of those (where) he was in the area, so we wanted to take advantage of that to get to see him again. He’s a great kid.”

Offensive tackle makes the most sense for Denver. But if Elway’s in the mood to surprise simply by moving up, he might as well complete the shocker by taking one of the best offensive players in the class.