It’s clear that if Tony Romo wants to play football again next season, he wants to do so for a contender. Seeing him on a team like the Browns or Jets just doesn’t make sense, especially given the severity of Romo’s past injuries. He has to think about life after football, and obviously wants to live comfortably.

Romo was seen hanging out with John Elway at an inauguration ball last weekend, which sparked trade rumors. And looking at everything, Romo to the Broncos would be a great fit. Denver was a quarterback away from being a playoff contender last season, with a great receiving corps and stout defense. But it’s unclear how healthy he really is, and given the team’s shaky offensive line, could the Broncos keep him upright for an entire season?

Still, it looked like Denver was the premier landing spot for Romo, but we should pump the brakes on that.

“The #Broncos, as I understand it, are not all that interested in Tony Romo.” – @MikeKlis to The Drive — 104.3 The FAN (@1043TheFan) January 26, 2017

Whether this is a smokescreen so the Broncos can “buy low” remains to be seen. Maybe they’re looking to see who else is interested in Romo’s services.

Obviously, Romo hasn’t worked out for any teams, and given that he only played one drive this season, no one really knows what they’d get out of him. And the Broncos may not be willing to take that chance.