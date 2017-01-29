The Denver Broncos don’t have an interest in striking a deal with the Dallas Cowboys for veteran quarterback Tony Romo.

A bidding war on the open market is a different conversation.

Romo has long been linked with the Broncos. With Dak Prescott taking his spot on a team capable of competing for a Super Bowl, conventional wisdom suggests the 36-year-old Romo wants to go somewhere he can compete for a ring—meaning the Broncos are the best bet given the void left by Peyton Manning’s retirement.

According to 9News’ Mike Klis, Denver would only have a interest in Romo as a free agent:

A source in the Broncos’ football department did not dismiss the possibility of bringing in the Dallas Cowboys quarterback — providing the situation reaches the point where Romo is no longer Cowboys’ property.

If the Cowboys want to move on from Romo, doing so via trade makes the most sense. Getting something in return for his departure is a smart play and a handful of teams likely wouldn’t mind giving up assets for a proven starter. In his last fully healthy season (2014), Romo threw for 3,705 yards and 34 touchdowns against nine interceptions.

Denver might be smart to play the waiting game, though. Romo is a valuable backup, but clearing $14 million in cap by cutting him if no team bites on the trade market would give the Cowboys plenty of cash to upgrade elsewhere.

If the Cowboys go this route, expect the Broncos to pounce. An offense led by Romo and a Von Miller-led defense would—on paper—have the Broncos contending again.