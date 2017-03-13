The Brooklyn Nets honored Biggie Smalls — a Brooklyn native — before Sunday night’s game against the Knicks.
It was said that they had a few special things planned for #NetsBiggieNight, and they delivered. A jersey with the number “72” and “The Notorious B.I.G” inscribed on it was hung from the rafters, and it was a pretty big deal.
Biggie’s mom — Voletta Wallace — was on the court during the ceremony, as was Sean “P Diddy” Combs.
What a night in Brooklyn, and long overdue.
About Matt Birch
Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.