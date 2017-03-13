The Brooklyn Nets honored Biggie Smalls — a Brooklyn native — before Sunday night’s game against the Knicks.

It was said that they had a few special things planned for #NetsBiggieNight, and they delivered. A jersey with the number “72” and “The Notorious B.I.G” inscribed on it was hung from the rafters, and it was a pretty big deal.

Nets hang a banner for Biggie at @barclayscenter pic.twitter.com/xZ8D7TrnOu — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) March 12, 2017

Biggie’s mom — Voletta Wallace — was on the court during the ceremony, as was Sean “P Diddy” Combs.

I cant believe this just happened!! #wemissyouBIG GOD IS THE GREATEST BIG FOREVER!!! Thank you @BrooklynNets!! pic.twitter.com/25gxlt9jam — Sean Diddy Combs (@diddy) March 13, 2017

Biggie Smalls' mom is at her first ever NBA game pic.twitter.com/6OHqZWnAQ5 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 12, 2017

What a night in Brooklyn, and long overdue.

