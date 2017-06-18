Quantcast
Check out Brooks Koepka’s hot girlfriend, actress Jena Sims
Posted by on June 18, 2017

Brooks Koepka destroyed the US Open field and tied a course record for shooting a -16 during the tournament. And not only that, he’s winning off the field as well.

Koepka earned his first career major win, and did so celebrating with his girlfriend, Jena Sims. Sims is an actress, and was there as soon as Koepka finished up on 18 and won the tourney.

Here’s a photo of Sims at Erin Hills.

Here are some more photos of Sims from her Instagram.

Joe Buck incorrectly announced that Koepka was dating Becky Edwards during the TV broadcast, but the two are no longer a thing. Koepka has now moved on to Sims.

