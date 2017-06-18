Brooks Koepka destroyed the US Open field and tied a course record for shooting a -16 during the tournament. And not only that, he’s winning off the field as well.

Koepka earned his first career major win, and did so celebrating with his girlfriend, Jena Sims. Sims is an actress, and was there as soon as Koepka finished up on 18 and won the tourney.

Here’s a photo of Sims at Erin Hills.

It's par-tee time! ⛳️ A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 17, 2017 at 12:23pm PDT

Here are some more photos of Sims from her Instagram.

Shoutout to my right hand lady, @abigailgebo. Thank you so much for your hard work on this week's @pageantofhope and for spending your graduation trip serving with us. 🎓 Congrats girl! And THANK YOU #throwback A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on May 9, 2017 at 3:14pm PDT

Twerkin' for a Birkin 🎀😛 A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 5, 2017 at 1:22pm PDT

Donut let anyone tell you you're less than incredible 🍩❤️ Happy National Doughnut Day! #nationaldoughnutday #ThatsIcingOnMyLeg A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Jun 2, 2017 at 7:38am PDT

Bowling puns are right up my alley 🎳 Happy birthday @caiteupton 🍻 A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Mar 25, 2017 at 5:09pm PDT

Today is the mondayest Tuesday ever ⚡️ A post shared by Jena Sims (@jenamsims) on Mar 14, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Joe Buck incorrectly announced that Koepka was dating Becky Edwards during the TV broadcast, but the two are no longer a thing. Koepka has now moved on to Sims.