Two teams are ready to pounce if the Washington Redskins don’t get quarterback Kirk Cousins under contract in a hurry this offseason.

Cousins, 28, is viewed as a player who can take teams to the postseason, if not win a Super Bowl. Now two years deep as a starter, it is becoming increasingly difficult to argue against this line of thinking.

According to Bleacher Report’s Jason Cole, the Cleveland Browns and San Francisco 49ers could make a run at Cousins if he hits the open market.

Neither is too much of a shocker. Cleveland holds two picks in the top 12 of the 2017 NFL draft, but getting an established player like Cousins would not only improve the team, it would allow the front office to commit both picks to other areas.

It is a similar story for the 49ers, a team needing to get away from the Colin Kaepernick era. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reinforced this point:

Discussed Kyle Shanahan with @MikeSilver on #NFLGameDay: Expect #49ers to make a run at Kirk Cousins if #Redskins don’t exclusive tag him. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2017

It doesn’t seem likely the Redskins will let Cousins go. He threw for 25 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions in 2016 while playing under the franchise tag, ranking third in yardage at 4,917.

Given the poor state of the position throughout most of the league, it is only natural the two neediest quarterback teams would engage in a bidding war if Cousins made it to market.