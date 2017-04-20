The Browns seem ready to reduce their huge draft pick inventory in exchange for a quarterback.

They seem content to stay put at No. 1 and draft Myles Garrett, but according to Cleveland.com they could use some of their picks to trade up from No. 12 and draft Mitchell Trubisky.

“We are open to it,” Browns head of football operations Sashi Brown said. “Generally, we value picks. We think no matter how prepared you are there is always a lot of uncertainty in the draft. Every team misses. We’re not going to be different in that regard. We like young talent. … We’ve said the draft is going to be the pipeline. We don’t want to get into a habit of turning two picks into one, so to speak. We just don’t think that is a good way to do business over time.”

At some point, those blank draft cards have to be filled with names that will help the Browns start winning games.

According to the report, the Trubisky is the Browns preferred quarterback in the draft. The Titans at No. 5 and the Jets at No. 6 could be trade partners.

At Wednesday’s pre-draft press conference, Brown said that the Browns don’t plan on trading for a veteran quarterback.

Whether their favorite quarterback in the draft is Trubisky or Deshaun Watson or Patrick Mahomes, it would behoove the Browns to move into the top 10 because the Saints at No. 11 could be looking for a successor to Drew Brees and the Bills at No. 10 still haven’t made a full financial commitment to Tyrod Taylor.

With eight picks in the first two rounds of this year’s draft and next year’s draft, the Browns have an advantage over other teams trying to move into the top 10.

If the Browns do swing a trade and land Trubisky, they’ll still need to turn that draft-day win into wins on Sundays in the fall.