Talk about bad timing. The Cleveland Browns waived defensive back Tyvis Powell hours before he was supposed to throw out the first pitch at the Cleveland Indians game Friday night.

Powell, a Ohio native, played his college football at Ohio State, and joined the Browns on waivers in February after spending last season with the Seattle Seahawks. He posted a couple of inspirational tweets after learning of his release:

When obstacles arise, you change your direction to reach your goal, you do not change your decision to get there — Tyvis Powell (@1Tyvis) June 9, 2017

The Browns weren’t aware that Powell was throwing out the first pitch at last night’s game, and by the time they found out, it was too late, a team spokesman told Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot.

However, Powell, despite finding out the unfortunate news that he was waived by his hometown team, still threw out the first pitch at Friday night’s game, and the Indians beat the Chicago White Sox 7-3.

[photo credit: Ron Schwane/Associated Press]