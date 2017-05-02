The Cleveland Browns landed a new potential franchise quarterback in Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer at No. 52.

But the Browns sound ready to take their time with Kizer.

This isn’t what some might expect from the Browns given the fact the team’s depth chart before adding Kizer read as so: Cody Kessler, Brock Osweiler and Kevin Hogan.

Alas, vice president of football operations Sashi Brown told 92.3 The Fan Kizer will get to take his time with the process, according to Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper:

“He’s a young man and he’s going to have a long time that he’s with us and in this league and if things go the way I’m sure he’s planning on it and the way we hope it goes, we don’t have to rush it,” Brown said.

This is the best possible move for the Browns. Kizer had pre-draft questions around his accuracy and some (misguidedly) questioned his love for the game. But as Evan Silva pointed out, he otherwise has everything a team could want in a franchise player:

DeShone Kizer most talented QB in this class. Smart. Poised amid chaos. Cannon arm. Dangerous scrambler. Not sleeping on #Browns. — Evan Silva (@evansilva) April 29, 2017

Kizer can compete for a starting gig as a sophomore with the Browns as the front office continues to improve the rest of the roster.

Browns fans might not want to wait. Understandable, but a high-upside guy like Kizer might have his best chance at pro success if the Browns truly treat his development in this manner.