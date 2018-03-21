It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns will be drafting a quarterback next month — either with the first or fourth overall pick.

The question lies in who the team is looking to target, and if they elect to draft Penn State running back Saquon Barkley first — arguably the best overall player that will be available.

There were initial reports of the team being locked in on Baker Mayfield, but apparently, that’s no longer the case. A surprising report recently stated that the team is focused on selecting another signal-caller instead with the No. 1 overall pick.

Fwiw: Team picking in the top 5 to me "he [Darnold] is a lock to them [Browns] at #1…" — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) March 21, 2018

The Browns did attend Sam Darnold’s Pro Day on Wednesday, so they were clearly interested.

Confirmed #Browns in attendance at Sam Darnold’s pro day: • Owner Jimmy Haslam

• GM John Dorsey

• EVP Alonzo Highsmith

• HC Hue Jackson

• OC Todd Haley — Kyle Kelly (@KyleKellyCLE) March 21, 2018

And Darnold shined, as most quarterbacks do during their Pro Days.

In the rain… Sam Darnold is launching DIMES at his Pro Day! 🎯 📺: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/GWECSl9ziV — NFL (@NFL) March 21, 2018

Darnold has issues with turnovers, and doesn’t have an arm as strong as Rosen’s and Mayfield’s. If the Browns do take him with the No. 1 overall pick, it would be the most Browns pick ever.