The Cleveland Browns don’t mind 2017 No. 1 pick Myles Garrett trash talking the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Upon touching down in Cleveland, Garrett called out Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger as a guy he wanted to get after, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer:

“Big Ben!”…Big Ben is a Super Bowl winner and I heard he’s hard to take down. So, I’m coming for him first, (to) chop him down.”

Seems silly to trash talk the guy that has torched the Browns for years, but team executive Sashi Brown isn’t too concerned about the situation.

In fact, he sounds like he likes it, per Cabot:

“We’re not scared of it. Myles, if you go back and look at his (introductory) press conference, has the right amount of levity balancing that confidence. It’s easy in this world to judge based on the headlines, and I think increasingly we’re finding and Donald Trump’s finding this out, how difficult it is to survive in a public job and that’s what being the No. 1 draft pick is for about three or four months and now he’s going to understand it’s a longer-term deal that he asked for and he wants it.”

In a way, Brown has this right—headlines are blowing this out of proportion. The kid is excited to play in the AFC North and take part in an interesting rivalry. Nothing wrong there, yet at the same time, let’s not pretend even the silliest of comments don’t get used as bulletin-board material before NFL games.

Garrett can say whatever he wants. Waltzing into the NFL as a top pick at 6’4″ and 272 pounds permits it. He gives the Browns some new bite, which should make the team more interesting than usual. “Trash talk” away, Myles.