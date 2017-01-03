The Cleveland Browns have a lot of work to do in the offseason, including re-signing two of their best players on the roster.
General manager Sashi Brown told reporters Tuesday that re-signing wide receiver Terrelle Pryor and linebacker Jamie Collins is a priority for the team, and the plan is to extend their contracts without using the franchise tag.
Pryor, a quarterback-turned-receiver, led the team in receiving last season, catching 77 passes for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. With this year’s free-agent class thin at wideout, Pryor’s value is expected to climb. But he said he’ll ask his agents to try to get a deal done with the Browns, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.
Collins, on the other hand, has said he’d like to come back to Cleveland if the money is right, per Cabot. The ex-New England Patriots standout recorded 48 tackles and two sacks in eight games with the Browns after getting traded at the deadline last season.
The Browns have the right idea by making Pryor and Collins a priority. In a season full of disappointment, they were the bright spots on the team.