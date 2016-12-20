The Cleveland Browns might just pull off a Madden move in the 2017 NFL draft.

Thanks to a winless campaign so far and one savvy trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last year, the Browns have a good shot at clutching a pair of picks in the top 10.

How good? Look at these details by ESPN.com’s Kevin Seifert:

FPI odds of top pick: 84.5 percent FPI odds of top-5 pick: 100 percent Comment: The Browns are limping to the finish line in a way that inspires every expectation of an 0-16 season. They’ve scored 13 points or fewer in six consecutive games and they’ve also lost each of those games by at least 13 points. They’re 4-27 in December games dating back to 2010, and the only teams standing between them and a winless season are the Chargers (5-9) and Steelers (9-5).

It’s a staggering situation, as most would have joked about landing a pair of top-10 picks, not ever thinking it was a reality.

Alas, here are the Browns at 0-14. Hobbled roster or not, the offense can’t score and the defense fizzles as games go on, especially in the cold.

It should go without saying, but the Browns landing two top-10 picks would be a huge boon for a rebuilding roster. Though this seems likely, the Browns could still cost themselves the top overall pick thanks to the one-win San Francisco 49ers hanging around. Keep a close eye on how the Browns approach the end of the season.