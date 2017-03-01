Colin Kaepernick’s agents have informed all 32 teams that the San Francisco 49ers quarterback will opt out of his contract and become an unrestricted free agent.

The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, but won’t be pursuing Kaepernick, according to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer.

Browns coach Hue Jackson wanted to acquire Kaepernick last offseason, but the team signed Robert Griffin III instead. Now the Browns are interested in the New England Patriots’ Jimmy Garoppolo, among others, according to Cabot:

The Browns are still expected to try to pursue Garoppolo, and will probably find out at the combine if the Patriots are serious about keeping him. If they are, the Browns will have to turn their attention to other quarterbacks — Buffalo’s Tyrod Taylor if he’s released, Cincinnati’s A.J. McCarron in a trade and Tampa Bay’s Mike Glennon as a free agent. But Kaepernick isn’t in their plans, despite reports last year that he really wanted to play for Jackson, and Jackson’s strong interest in him.

It sounds like the Browns learned from their experience last year with Griffin. They know better than to bring in a declining quarterback.