The Browns currently have the first and fourth overall picks in the draft, which is why the team is doing its due diligence and evaluating each of the top four quarterbacks that have declared for the big event in April.

A recent report from Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com stated that the Browns have already held a private workout with Josh Rosen at UCLA, and the team plans to do the same with Josh Allen and Baker Mayfield later this week.

The Browns also had dinner with Sam Darnold on Tuesday night, and watched him during USC’s Pro Day on Wednesday. Team owner Jimmy Haslam attended the dinner, and also watched the Pro Day from the bleachers. Not only that, he did so while seated next to Darnold’s parents, which you can see in the photo below.

It would be interesting to know how Darnold’s parents feel about Haslam, given that nearly everything he’s touched on the football side of things has been tarnished.