Jabrill Peppers is one of three players the Browns drafted in the first round Thursday night.

While they primarily plan to use him on defense, Browns coach Hue Jackson said that the team will find something for him to do on offense as well.

If that happens, Peppers could almost serve the purpose of two draft picks and in a way give the Browns four first-round picks.

“He is a football player, a very dynamic player,” Jackson told Cleveland reporters via the Detroit Free Press. “Obviously, he’s going to play defense for us, but we’ll find a role for him over there on offense. No question.”

Peppers played cornerback, safety and linebacker at Michigan. He broke up 10 passes as a safety in 2015 and made 13 tackles for loss as a linebacker last season.

He also ran for five touchdowns and led the Big 10 last season with 310 punt-return yards.

The Browns traded their No. 12 pick to the Texans for the No. 25 pick and used it to draft Peppers. Had his combine drug test not come up positive for a dilute sample, Peppers might have been drafted earlier. The test automatically places him in the league’s drug program and he could face a suspension for another violation.

The Browns seem to understand the risk.

“It is certainly a factor for us,” Browns executive vice president of football operations Sashi Brown said. “Jabrill understands. I think he has been accountable for it. He understands that it is something that he has to clean up as we move forward. We will spend some time with him on that when he gets here. Mostly, we are really excited to get a real exciting football player. We had gotten comfortable with the background on him to move forward with the selection.”

If Peppers doesn’t work out, the Browns have insurance in the form of the 2018 first-round pick they also received from the Texans in the deal. It’s one of five picks they have in the first two rounds next year.