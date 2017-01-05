The Browns’ 1-15 record this season was the worst in franchise history. Robert Griffin III and Cody Kessler became the 25th and 26th quarterbacks to start a game for the Browns since the franchise came back to Cleveland in 1999.

This year-in, year-out losing and quarterback futility is no laughing matter, unless you listen to this parody of Billy Joel’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” that pokes fun at the Browns’ situation.

In honor of another horrible Browns season, Billy Joel runs through all the quarterbacks who have come and gone. pic.twitter.com/9fJb4B12np — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 4, 2017

Hard-core fans of both the Browns and Billy Joel will remember that “We Didn’t Start the Fire” was released in 1989. The Browns went to their third AFC championship game in four years that year, and lost their third AFC championship game in four years.

They’ve only been to the playoffs twice since then.

It’s enough to make Browns fans put out all these flames with their tears.

[NFL.com]