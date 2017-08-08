Everyone — including the Browns — knows that Brock Osweiler isn’t a gunslinger quarterback who’s going to throw the ball down the field.

Osweiler, at best, is a game manager, and his stats back that up. Last season, he averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt, which really is ridiculously low when you think about it.

The Browns not only seem to be OK with that, but they’re actually embracing it. The team poked fun at his propensity for checking the ball down by releasing this video.

“For those about to Brock, we salute you!”

Hopefully the Browns don’t think that’ll increase Osweiler’s trade value.