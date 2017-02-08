The perpetually rebuilding Cleveland Browns have sent two veterans packing.

The team announced quarterback Josh McCown and cornerback Tramon Williams were both released on Tuesday.

We've released QB Josh McCown and DB Tramon Williams Details » https://t.co/ZjoR1wNMh4 pic.twitter.com/At2e6ZFQRS — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) February 7, 2017

McCown, 37, played in 13 games (with 11 starts) over two seasons with the Browns. He threw for 3,209 yards, 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, but he struggled to stay on the field. The Browns won just one of his 11 starts.

Williams, 33, signed a $21 million deal in 2014, but the veteran cornerback was only able to deliver two interceptions over 27 games with the Browns.

McCown and Williams were due over $11 million in salary for the 2017 season. Given dead cap penalties of roughly $1 million, the Browns will be expected to save about $10 million on next year’s salary cap by releasing the pair.