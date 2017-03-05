It’s no secret the Cleveland Browns need a quarterback after the Robert Griffin III experiment failed last season.

Including Griffin, the Browns have three quarterbacks under contract, two of them were rookies last season. So, it comes as no surprise the Browns have expressed interest in signal-callers with a little more experience, like the Buffalo Bills’ Tyrod Taylor, who is a free agent.

Via CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora:

League sources said the Browns have significant interest in Taylor as a free agent. Taylor has strong ties to some on the Browns staff already and if/when he hits the open market I would be shocked if the Browns don’t make a real push for him. Many in the league believe that’s where he will end up — he’s young and athletic and protects the football and has upside. That would allow the Browns to take the two best players available with their two first-round picks — beginning with Myles Garrett first overall.

As La Canfora points out, signing Taylor, a two-year starter, would allow the Browns to focus less on a quarterback during the draft. Seeing as how this year’s quarterback class lacks top-tier talent, it doesn’t make a whole lot of sense for the Browns to waste a high draft pick on a quarterback. They’re better off trying to sign a veteran or trading for one.

Taylor is a good fit for Cleveland. Browns coach Hue Jackson likes mobile quarterbacks and Taylor has rushed for more than 500 yards in each of the past two seasons.