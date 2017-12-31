The Browns made history on Sunday — well, sort of.

Cleveland gave Pittsburgh all it could muster in Sunday’s game, but a late dropped pass that went right through Corey Coleman’s hands on fourth-and-two killed a potential game-winning drive, and the Browns’ season ended the way it began — with a loss.

The Browns finished the season winless (0-16) for the first time in franchise history, and they became the fifth NFL team since 1944 to do so, joining the 2008 Lions, 1982 Colts, 1976 Buccaneers and 1960 Cowboys in the elusive club.

Cleveland has now lost its last 17 games, and hasn’t won a matchup since Dec. 24, 2016. Furthermore, with head coach Hue Jackson likely to return next season, things don’t appear to be improving anytime soon, given that he’s coached the team to a 1-31 record during his tenure there.

Twitter featured some hilarious reactions to the Browns’ winless season, and here are some of the best ones.

#Browns

2008 Detroit Lions: "We're the first NFL team to finish 0-16"

2017 Cleveland Browns" "Hold my beer" pic.twitter.com/uIcjbmPLDS — Michael McCullough (@mightymac1963) December 31, 2017

early front-runner for 1st place in the Design A Float Contest for the Cleveland @Browns 0-16 Parade pic.twitter.com/GCFemWfxzv — Eric Schmeric (@HepatitisAtoZ) December 31, 2017

Congrats to the Browns on a perfect season. pic.twitter.com/WsoW6UHW4G — Sporting News (@sportingnews) December 31, 2017

One of the best days of the year for us browns fans besides draft day . The season ending. To a better 2018 ✊🏾 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) December 31, 2017

In 2017, Trump was a bigger loser than my Cleveland Browns. And they just finished 0-16. #HappyNewYear — Scott Dworkin (@funder) December 31, 2017

I’d like to congratulate the 2017 Cleveland Browns on joining the 2008 Detroit Lions as the only teams to go 0-16! You can join us in the record books, but you can never be as bad as this. pic.twitter.com/rxwHqudEG1 — Lions Daily (@CatchLikeCalvin) December 31, 2017

Can't wait to hear Hue Jackson say how hard the Browns fought and how they're going to figure this thing out. Rinse, repeat. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) December 31, 2017

A 0-16 “Perfect Season” Browns parade, sponsored by @Excedrin, will take place on Jan. 6. Parade will go around stadium to form an “0” pic.twitter.com/yMPEAwYYjQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 31, 2017

The Browns official Twitter account even joined the party, although their mood was a somber one.

Sorry, Browns fans, but at least things can’t get any worse. All it takes is one win next season to eclipse what the team was able to accomplish in its abysmal 2017 campaign.