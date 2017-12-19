The Browns have yet to win a game during the 2017 NFL season so far, but their lack of success on the football field hasn’t seemed to hinder their appetite.

Apparently, the Browns defensive linemen went out for an expensive dinner on Monday, and the rookies — Myles Garrett, Larry Ogunjobi and Caleb Brantley — were stuck paying the $37,000 tab. Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah posted a photo showing a $37,361.35 bill on Snapchat, and then posted another snap thanking the three “great rookies” for paying.

The #Browns D-lineman went out last night for dinner. Rookies paid the bill 🤑 pic.twitter.com/BlEKuZwmzV — Bearded Browns Fan (@Browns_Beard32) December 19, 2017

Garrett can afford to pay the hefty tab, as the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft will earn over $5.5 million this season. It’s a different story for Ogunjobi and Brantley, however, who were drafted in the third and sixth rounds.

Forcing rookies to pay expensive restaurant bills continues to be accepted as a hazing ritual among NFL teams, but it doesn’t seem to be fair, given that most rookies don’t earn nearly as much money as other players, and nothing is guaranteed in the league. Players would be better suited retaining as much of their earnings as they can, and their teammates should give them that right.