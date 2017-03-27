The Cleveland Browns need a starting quarterback. For the right price, the New England Patriots might ship them Jimmy Garoppolo.

What’s not to like?

The Browns don’t have a starter in Brock Osweiler, an afterthought of an addition while taking on his contract in exchange for a draft pick. Now coach Hue Jackson and the front office could look to package picks and grab Garoppolo, a Tom Brady understudy.

With NFL Annual meetings underway, multiple reporters close to the team have penned articles about a possible trade. ESPN’s Tony Grossi broke down recent history:

Since Brown and DePodesta were teamed by owner Jimmy Haslam to head the Browns front office in early January of 2016, they have made nine trades involving seven teams. They have made two trades with Belichick’s Patriots and two with the Panthers, and one apiece with the Eagles, Titans, Dolphins, Steelers and Texans.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot also hinted at the beginning of a possible move:

The seeds for plenty of personnel moves are planted at the Annual Meetings, and the Browns might have preliminary discussions here about trading for Garoppolo or McCarron. They might also try to find a taker for their $16 million quarterback Brock Osweiler.

Both are spot on—now is the time for the Browns to wheel and deal. The rumor mill might say Garoppolo isn’t available, but every team has a price. With his contract up after next year and Brady looking like he has five or more left, the Patriots can and will accept a trade if the price is right.

The Browns should find the price. Garoppolo is only 25 years old. How he reacts to the pressure of putting a rebuilding team on his shoulders is hard to say, but it’s the same situation a rookie would find himself in. With Garoppolo, at least he has proven NFL experience.

Maybe fans won’t hear anything about a trade this week. But if something happens, in hindsight, the groundwork for a move probably gets laid out this week.

