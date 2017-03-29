The Cleveland Browns don’t sound like a team willing to give up on Josh Gordon.

And they shouldn’t. Ever.

Gordon was the best wideout in the league when he had it all together. No team should turn away from Gordon if he’s got his life straight off the field.

As for the Browns, Sashi Brown has come out and said he’s keeping an eye on the situation, per ESPN’s Tony Grossi:

Browns EVP Sashi Brown on Josh Gordon: We’re not in position at wide receiver to turn down a guy like Josh if we feel he’s settled himself. — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) March 29, 2017

It’s a smart play by the Browns. The team needs as much help as it can get all over the field right now.

But any team in the league would be silly to give Gordon a cold shoulder based on his production when everything is going well for him. Gordon is the guy who tallied 1,646 yards and nine touchdowns over just 14 games back in 2013 with iffy Cleveland quarterbacks getting him the ball.

Gordon is a guy who changes the entire complexion of any offense. So no, the Browns shouldn’t look to trade or cut him if he comes back and tells them he has everything together off the field. He’s a kid you take a chance on, both as a person and based on his production.

Here’s to hoping Brown and Cleveland get a chance to team up with Gordon again in the near future.

About Chris Roling

Chris is an Ohio University E.W. Scripps School of Journalism graduate and associate editor here at TSD. He also covers breaking news and the NFL at Bleacher Report and resides in Athens (OH) with his wife and two dogs.

Email Twitter