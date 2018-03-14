The Browns are going to look like a totally different team in 2018, and given that the fact that they finished last season winless, that’s a good thing.

Cleveland entered the week with more money to spend than any other team, and they’ve been putting it to good use. The team signed Jarvis Landry and Tyrod Taylor to add some veteran leadership in its passing game, which should help in a big way.

On Wednesday, the team looked to upgrade its ground attack as well, signing former 49ers running back Carlos Hyde to a three-year deal worth $15 million. The Niners elected to move on from Hyde, and instead favored Jerick McKinnon, who should be a great fit in Kyle Shanahan’s offense, with the versatility to line up as a running back or receiver. Hyde is a gasher, but not as much of a pass catcher, so the moves worked out well for both sides.

But don’t count the Browns out as far as them possibly drafting a running back, as the team could still draft Saquon Barkley with the No. 1 overall pick, according to ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.

“The Penn State running back is still on the draft board for the Browns, who are “keeping their options open,” the report stated.

It will be interesting to see if the Browns draft a quarterback, or roll with Barkley with the first overall pick. It’s highly unlikely that he’ll be available at No. 4, so if they want him, they’ll have to take hime early.