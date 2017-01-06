This might not register as much of a surprise, but the Cleveland Browns want a close look at one of this year’s top rookie quarterbacks, Deshaun Watson.

With the Browns and Chicago Bears coaching the Senior Bowl this year, the former made a point to invite Watson to the game on the hopes he’d play under their staff.

Pro Football Talk’s Zac Jackson shared the news:

Savage extends invitations to the game through college head coaches, and he said he expects to have an answer from Watson next week. If he accepts, Watson would be the headline quarterback at this year’s game. Last year, eventual No. 2 overall pick Carson Wentz and Dak Prescott played in the Senior Bowl. The Browns are coaching the South team, and Savage said Watson would play for the South and their coaching staff if he accepts.

Close in-game experience will give the Browns a leg up on the rest of the NFL when it comes to Watson and it should help the staff decide if he has the upside of a potential franchise quarterback.

A dual-threat player, Watson completed 67.3 percent of his passes with 38 touchdowns and 17 interceptions while adding another 586 yards and eight touchdowns on the ground as a senior.

Keep in mind Cleveland has two picks in the top 12, with Watson a candidate for either if the Browns come away impressed, should he play in the Senior Bowl.