Larry Fitzgerald announced earlier this week that he will return for the 2017 season, and it appears Carson Palmer will be joining him.

Arizona Cardinals coach Bruce Arians said on ESPN’s NFL Insiders Friday that he expects the 37-year-old quarterback to announce he’s coming back “real soon.”

Palmer, who signed a one-year extension last summer, is under contract through 2018, but there were reports suggesting he might call it quits after this season. If Palmer had gone through with retirement that would have left the Cardinals scrambling to find a quarterback in the offseason.

At least for the 2017 season, the Cardinals have a starting quarterback. However, it might be in the team’s best interest to draft Palmer’s successor next spring.