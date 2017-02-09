Bryan Cranston, along with director M. Night Shyamalan, sat courtside at Wednesday night’s Spurs-Sixers game.

Now that the Sixers are a decent team, celebrities actually attend their games at the Wells Fargo Center, especially when they play elite squads like the Spurs. And since Cranston and Shyamalan have been filming “Untouchable,” they decided to hit up Wednesday night’s game.

Here are a few photos, including Tony Parker’s butt in Cranston’s face.

Something I didn't expect to see this evening: Bryan Cranston spanking Tony Parker pic.twitter.com/py4wa8ZI1e — Craig Miller (@junior_miller) February 9, 2017

And here he is with Joel Embiid (via 120 Sports).

Walter White looked like he had a good time at the game, as did Shyamalan.